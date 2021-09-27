Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

