Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $171.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

