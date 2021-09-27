Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Whiting Petroleum worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2,989.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

