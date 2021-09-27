Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 27.84% of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:PDEV opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

