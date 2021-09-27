Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

