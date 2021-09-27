ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.15

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 1522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

