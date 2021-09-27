Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,701 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.59 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

