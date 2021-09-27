Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

