Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 670 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $21,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 272.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 55,864 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 109.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $125.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,808 shares of company stock worth $40,144,228 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

