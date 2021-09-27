Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 477.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $350.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.48. The company has a market capitalization of $988.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500,540 shares of company stock worth $903,372,931. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

