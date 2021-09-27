Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $444.32 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.75 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.