Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

