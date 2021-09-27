Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

