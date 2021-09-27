PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $109,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 556,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $123.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

