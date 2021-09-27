Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

