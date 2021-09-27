PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,804,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,639,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,071,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of PCT opened at $14.09 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

