Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.29.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $339.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.06 and its 200 day moving average is $301.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

