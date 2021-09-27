Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

NYSE RKT opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

