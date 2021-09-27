Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 60,984 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 195.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

