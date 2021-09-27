Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

