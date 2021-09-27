Quest Investment Management LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $244.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $235.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

