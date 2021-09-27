Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

