Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 33.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $432.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.88 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

