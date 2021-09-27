Quilter Plc Purchases 17,485 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

