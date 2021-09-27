Quilter Plc Sells 37,697 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

