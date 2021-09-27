Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of RL opened at $116.47 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

