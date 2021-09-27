Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

