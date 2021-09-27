Realio Network (RIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $200,208.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.83 million and $200,208.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00065461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,242.70 or 0.99935805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.60 or 0.07001551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00753265 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.