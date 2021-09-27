Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. "

9/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

