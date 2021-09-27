RED (RED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,321.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. RED has a total market cap of $463,837.90 and approximately $11,321.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00347698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

