Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.