Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Sells $589,659.24 in Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $589,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $112,288.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $146,419.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

