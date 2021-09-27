ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0022

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $65.86 million and $46,455.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

