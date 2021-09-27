Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

RWT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

