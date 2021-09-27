Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,994 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 828.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $2,528,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,971 shares of company stock worth $64,299,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $278.65 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

