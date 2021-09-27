Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

