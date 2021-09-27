Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $564,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

