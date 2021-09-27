Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

