Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $534,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $19,169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

