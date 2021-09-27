Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 556 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $189.85 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

