Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $72.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

