Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $40.47.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
