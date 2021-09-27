Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

