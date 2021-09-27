Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REL. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.48) on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The stock has a market cap of £42.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,153.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,981.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

