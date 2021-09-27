Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.33 ($45.10).

EPA:RNO opened at €30.73 ($36.15) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

