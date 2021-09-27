REPO (REPO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. REPO has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00066292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00140365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,125.09 or 1.00007633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.71 or 0.07032886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.00762263 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

