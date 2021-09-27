Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rogers Communications by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 234,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

