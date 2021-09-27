Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ZTE (ZTCOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZTE (OTCMKTS: ZTCOY):

9/22/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. "

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $6.63 on Monday. ZTE Co. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

