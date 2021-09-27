ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $279.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

