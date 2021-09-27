Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 13,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,625. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

