Reviewing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Conduent 0 1 0 0 2.00

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $315.89, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.25%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Conduent -0.41% 15.66% 4.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.24 $704.22 million $10.70 24.96 Conduent $4.16 billion 0.33 -$118.00 million $0.62 10.50

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.